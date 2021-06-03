Venus Price Tops $32.74 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Venus has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $330.57 million and approximately $102.72 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $32.74 or 0.00086444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,899.13 or 1.00058668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,096,304 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

