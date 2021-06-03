Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Tops $0.0063

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $139.68 million and $4.07 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.61 or 0.01013658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.92 or 0.09340889 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

