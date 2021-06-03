Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Financial Contrast

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Veoneer alerts:

This table compares Veoneer and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.01 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -6.07 XL Fleet $20.34 million 52.74 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Volatility & Risk

Veoneer has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veoneer and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 4 6 1 0 1.73 XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Veoneer presently has a consensus target price of $20.64, indicating a potential downside of 16.49%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Veoneer.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -29.18% -30.99% -18.00% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Summary

XL Fleet beats Veoneer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for ADAS, HAD, and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.