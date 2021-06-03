Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

