Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 607 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

NYSE BA opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

