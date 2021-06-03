Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.