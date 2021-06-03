Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Visa stock opened at $229.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

