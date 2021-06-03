Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,685 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.