Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 29,686 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,869,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

