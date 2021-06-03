Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

