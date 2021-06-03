Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,848,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.92. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

