Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

