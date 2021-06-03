Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

