Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 14,083 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

NYSE:COP opened at $58.99 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

