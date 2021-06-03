Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $262.69 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -597.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.72.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

