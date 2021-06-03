Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $15,257,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $648.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $623.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $274.51 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

