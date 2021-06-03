Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.47. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

