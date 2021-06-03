Verge Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $451.86 million and $17.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.00482992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000237 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,457,566,344 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.