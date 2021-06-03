VeriCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.06 million and $655.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,823.17 or 1.00001200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00089268 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000157 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,769,562 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

