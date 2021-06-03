VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $74.65 million and $29,444.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00323446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.01131797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.17 or 0.99969028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032770 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,560,165 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.