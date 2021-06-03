Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 198.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after purchasing an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $299.60 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

