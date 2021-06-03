Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,074 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $2,053,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $333.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.56. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.72 and a fifty-two week high of $349.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

