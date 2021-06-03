Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,171 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $172.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

