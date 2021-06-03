Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 917 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $253.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.