Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

PLUG stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

