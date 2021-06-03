Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

