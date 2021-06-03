Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $295,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $331.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.12 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

