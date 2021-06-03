Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MC opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

