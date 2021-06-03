Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday stock opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of -189.02 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,738 shares of company stock worth $114,181,278. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

