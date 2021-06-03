Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,785 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of APAM opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

