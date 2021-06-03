Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

