Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,607 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.38. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

