ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

