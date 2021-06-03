Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $964.08

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 964.08 ($12.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.46). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,005 ($13.13), with a volume of 128,884 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -16.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 964.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

