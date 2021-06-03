Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of American Public Education worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

APEI opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEI. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

