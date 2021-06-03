Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 406,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 707.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

OZK stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

