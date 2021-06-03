Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $545,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

