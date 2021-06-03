Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

