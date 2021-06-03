Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,872 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINC opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

