Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,115 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,138. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

