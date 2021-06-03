Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,527 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 122,279 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,184 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $9,614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $803.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

