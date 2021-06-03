Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,220 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 495,742 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIND opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $898.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.56. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 21,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

