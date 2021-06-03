Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Thermon Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Thermon Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Thermon Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of -582.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

