Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,178 Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Pro-Dex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $33,154.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

