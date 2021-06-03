Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 308,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 236,445 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

