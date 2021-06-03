Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 141.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

NYSE USM opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $38.93.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

