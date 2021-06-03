Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Rambus worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

