Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.40.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $163.66 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.47 and a 52 week high of $163.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

