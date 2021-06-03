Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE X opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on X shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

