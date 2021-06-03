Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innoviva worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

